Syrian citizen held for violating Azerbaijan border

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 7, an unknown person's footprints were found in the territory of border post near Astara city of Lankaran border division, in direction to Azerbaijan state border from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI).

Report was informed in the press service of the State Border Service (SBS), as a result of urgent border-search activities, a border violator detained near filling station on Astara-Erchivan highway. It was identified that he’s a Syrian citizien Tahir Ali Abdul Salam, born in 1990.

Two passports of Syrian nationality, maps of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russian Federation and Belarus in two folders, 578 USD, 1,300 EUR and 170,000 IRR were sized from him.

Criminal proceedings have been filed under relevant Article of Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The necessary operational and investigative measures are underway.