Supreme Court reduces sentence of Musavat Party's deputy leader

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Supreme Court considered the appeal of member of Musavat Party Siraj Kerimli and his brother Faraj Kerimli.

Report informs, the decision was announced at the hearing presided by judge Gulzar Rzayeva.

According to the decision, the appeal was not fulfilled. F.Kerimli's article classified from 234.4.3 to 234.1 and his sentence reduced to 3 years.

Notably, S. Kerimli was arrested on July 17, 2014. He is charged under the article 234.4.3 (Illegal manufacturing, purchase, storage, transportation, transfer or selling of narcotics) of the Criminal Code.