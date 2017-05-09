Stone annals found in Jalilabad - PHOTO

Jalilabad. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Stone annals found in Jalilabad district of Azerbaijan.

As historian Elshad Amanov told the Lowland Regional Bureau of Report News Agency, 14 written signs are on the stone.

Written graphics are very similar to the samples of writing discovered in Mingachevir, the North Caucasus, on territory of Altai, Urmia and the Near East. Although one part of the inscribed stone was inspected, another part can not be investigated.

According to historian, this type of writing can be found among the inscriptions of the cuneiform period: "The inscription belongs to approximately V BC, it must be seriously examined."