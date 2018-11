Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ 79 of 87 persons applied to the decree "on pardoning a number of sentenced persons" signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were released.

Report informs referring to the statement of Deputy Chief of the Penitentiary Service, Nizamaddin Jalilov.

He stated that 66 of them is sentenced in penitentiary institutions, 10 in community penitentiary institutions. Also, three prisoners were directly released from the investigatory jail.