Baku State Traffic Police warn drivers parking vehicles in prohibited places

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Drivers who are not following traffic rules in the country, who ignore the norms and principles defined by law are in the focus of attention of the State Traffic Police.

The Head of Baku City State Traffic Police Administration's press service, Police colonel Vagif Asadov told Report.

Those drivers who park their vehicles in prohibited parking places by traffic rules set for the purpose of ensuring intensive traffic in the capital roads should know that their such behavior not only violation of traffic rules but also causes traffic congestion which is time loss for people.

Given all this, we note that we continue our unconditional fight against those drivers who have administrative records, penalties, and court decisions.

Each driver should not be negligent, obey traffic rules, to ensure that the requirements of the law are safeguarded.