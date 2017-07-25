State Security Service reveals international cybercrime group stealing 3.7m AZN from Azerbaijani bank

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ An organized cybercrime group operating outside Azerbaijan has illegally intervened in computer network of a commercial bank, which is a public infrastructure facility in the country, through internet and stole totally more than 3.700,000 AZN calculated until now, via money transfer, contactless cash withdraw from ATMs and other operations.

Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of the State Security Service.

According to information, it was revealed that similar cybercrime attacks were also committed to the banks in other countries, and robberies were committed.

A criminal case under Articles 177.3.2 and 273.4 of the Criminal Code has been initiated in the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of the collected materials. As a result of complex investigative operations, members of the international cybercrime group were revealed.

Danila Dorin Konstantinovich, a foreign citizen suspected of committing crimes as a member of the criminal group, was detained in Barcelona, Spain, and extradited to Azerbaijan on July 23 as a result of proceedings of international search.

Currently, investigative measures are underway. The law enforcement agencies of partner countries, where similar cyber attacks committed against commercial banks, will be provided necessary legal assistance.