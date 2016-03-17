State Security Service launches hotline

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ 192 hotline of the State Security Service (SSS) has been launched.

Report informs, confidence phone number (+99412) 405-99-99 and 192 hotline are direct contact for citizens (non-disclosure of their identity to be provided at the request of applicants) for providing information.

Citizens can provide information on prepared, committing or committed crimes, which examination and preliminary investigation are under powers of the SSS by the legislation, as well as on person (s) preparing, committing, committed such crimes, events or actions threatening national security or other related issues.

Persons on duty of confidence phone number (+99412) 405-99-99 and 192 hotline receive information 24 hours within 7 days.

Citizens are warned that criminal responsibility considered for deliberately giving false information on terrorism and other crimes.