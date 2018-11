Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today the head of public union “Democracy Promotion”, human rights activist Emil Mamedov’s hearing was held in Lankaran Court of Grave Crimes. Report informs, the state prosecutor proposed to apply 2-year trial period; to release from the courtroom and to choose preventive measures about his leaving. The sentence will be read tomorrow.

E.Mammadov was arrested on May 13 and he was charged under 182.2.2 (extortion) of the Criminal Code.