Stabbing occurred near police department, Baku

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Stabbing occurred in Garachukhur statement, Surakhani district of Baku.

Report informs, 37-year-old native of Masalli region, Azerbaijan Javad Ibrahimov stabbed his friend. It happened in front of the police station 32 of Surakhani region police department.

As revealed, J.Ibrahimov and his friend took alcohol in one of the cafes nearby, they began to quarrel. Friends decided to continue their dispute near the police station. As a result J.Ibrahimov received several stab wounds to the side of the face, as still unknown to investigation.

Badly abdomen wounded taken to the Clinical Medical Center No.3. Employees of the police station 32 of Surakhani region police department provide investigative-operational measures to arrest the offender.