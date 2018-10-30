SSS detains man who pretended to be security official

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Investigation conducted by the State Security Service (DTX) revealed that citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hashimov Rzamin Rza introducing himself as official of the State Security Service, together with the affiliated persons extorted money from Fataliyev Haji Fatali, Amanov Faig Matlab and other citizens.

Report reports citing the public relations department of SSS that Rzamin Hashimov was detained as a suspect. Handcuffs were found on him during detention.

It has been revealed that Rzamin Hashimov had been sentenced to imprisonment on the same charges on January 29, 2008 and on February 13, 2013.

According to the decision of the court on the fact of 29 October 2018, Rzamin Hashimov was remanded. Investigation is currently underway.