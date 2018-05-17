SSS and Customs Committee conduct joint operation

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of joint operations carried out by the State Security Service (SSS) and the State Customs Committee, about 500,000 fake excise stamps intended for the production of illegal and counterfeit alcohol smuggled from the customs control of Azerbaijan-Georgia border have been seized.

According to the Public Relations Department of SSS, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehdiyev Intigam Huseyn and Najafov Ruslan Hamza, who were engaged in the illicit trafficking of counterfeit excise stamps were brought to criminal responsibility.

Investigations on the ongoing criminal case continue.

"Illegal actions committed against the health of citizens in the Republic of Azerbaijan will be prevented further”, - SSS said.