The remains of the three deceased Sri Lankan students who were studying in Azerbaijan will be airlifted on Qatar Airways to arrive in Colombo today (15/01) at 0920 hrs, Report informs, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan missions in Doha and Tehran were in coordination with the Foreign Ministry in Colombo in expediting the repatriation of the remains of the three Sri Lankan students at state expense.