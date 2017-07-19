Spy trying to extract information from Azerbaijan by order of foreign special services detained

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of counter-intelligence measures by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SSS), Mukhtar Yagubov, who tried to take out of the country the information collected through espionage on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan was detained.

The Public Relations Department of the State Security Service told Report.

It was noted that, on the fact of treason criminal case initiated under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, members of the spy network operating in Baku and other parts of the country - citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagubov Mukhtar Jamal, Ahmadov Shakir Khanlar, Zeynalli Zeka Abish, Abbaszade Sabuhi Oktay, Nuriyev Khudashukur Majid and Huseynov Kamaladdin Isakhan were subjected to criminal liability, with the relevant court decisions, and arrest warrant was chosen against them.

As a result of the operational and investigative measures, various types of information were identified and received, providing for reciprocal correspondence with foreign special services, it was determined that the espionage network, on the instructions of foreign intelligence agencies, carried out activities to infiltrate public officials, public figures and other circles, and to collect Secret information on security measures conducted by Armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Security authorities.

At present, investigative and operational measures are underway.