Special commission established in Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan on alpinists’ death

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/4f7115c92507e66f0fc143fb899dd507/5a63ac24-2b72-4e7a-8f1b-102099747338_292.jpg

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ A special commission has been established in the Association of Forensic Medicine Expertise and Pathological Anatomy of the Ministry of Health related with the alpinists found dead, Safa Ahmedova, expert of the press service of for the Ministry of Health, told to Report.

She said that the commission is headed by the head of the Association of Forensic Medicine Expertise and Pathological Anatomy in Guba District, Chingiz Iskandarov, and the members of the commission are the head of Association of Forensic Medicine Expertise and Pathological Anatomy in Khachmaz District, Gunduz Tanriverdiyev and the head of Association of Forensic Medicine Expertise and Pathological Anatomy in Siyazan, Nizami Gasimov.

S. Ahmedova reminded that on May 16, they went to the village of Khinalig in Guba with the Investigative Research Group: "The bodies of the found alpinists were taken to the morgue of the Guba Region Pathological Anatomy Union and were examined at night. The examinations lasted about 6 hours. After the inspections, the bodies were handed over to families. The body of Namiz Nizami Bunyatzade was taken to Shamkir district, Farida Zabiyulla Jabrayilzadeh’s body to Masalli District and Babur Vagif Huseynov's body was brought to Baku. "

He noted that according to the results of the examination, the relevant opinion will be developed: "This opinion will also be submitted to the Prosecutor's Office of Guba District".

Notably, On December 23, 2017, the members of the Gilavar sports club - Babur Huseynov (born in 1990), Namin Bunyatov (born in 1983) and Farida Jabrailzade (missing in the "Shahdag" National Park) disappeared on Mount Tfandag located in the Shahdag National Park area 1991 of the river). As a result of the searches carried out by the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) on December 27 and the employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) , on May 16, the area of the tents belonging to the mountaineers was identified and 3 bodies with other items belonging to alpinists were revealed.