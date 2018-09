Snow cover in Gakh district reaches 90 cm - PHOTO

Gakh. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Snow cover has been removed from roads to mountainous villages in Gakh.

North-western office of Report informs, traffic on Gakh-Ilisu-Saribash, Gakh-Shaki, Gakh -Gashgachay-Armudlu, Gakh-Lakit-Kotuklu, Gakh-Goragan-Zagatala roads was restricted since yesterday morning hours.

Snow avalanche closed some parts of Gakh-Ilisu-Saribash road. “Azeravtoyol” OJSC deployed special vehicles in that area at night hours. At present, those roads are available for traffic.

Thickness of snow cover reaches 50-60 cm in Ilisu, 80-90 cm in Saribash villages of Gakh.