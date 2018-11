Smoke appears at BP's Baku office, all employees evacuated - PHOTO

25 September, 2017 14:48

© Report/ Firi Salim Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Smoke occurred at the BP's main office in Baku. Report informs, firefighters rushed into the area. All the BP employees evacuated from the premise. Notably, the office is located in Neftchilar Avenue.