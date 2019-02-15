Skirmish between Azerbaijanis and Chechens in Moscow - VIDEO

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3aa070641fd7ac950af78a8d22bb7b39/c59f0d20-c34b-42a5-be2b-815d547db0d2_292.jpg

Moscow. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ A shootout occurred on February 14 at 23:00 in the Neolit cafe owned by Azerbaijanis in Moscow's Pechatniki district, Kuryanova, 28.

Russian bureau of Report informs that a group of 40-50 Chechens armed with guns and pistols attacked people in "Neolit" cafe.

The armed conflict in the cafe continued in the other part of the region. The Chechens followed the Azerbaijanis' cars and fired at them. Along with the cafe, Yashar Aliyev's car was also seriously damaged. Employees of the law enforcement agencies are working at the scene. It is reported that more than 10 people were detained by the police.