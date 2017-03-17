Sheki Penitentiary Service Enterprise releases 14 convicts - PHOTO

Sheki. 17 March. REPORT.AZ / 14 people have been released in the Sheki Penitentiary Service Enterprise.

North-west bureau of Report News Agency informs, implementation of the pardon order, signed by President Ilham Aliyev, has launched in Sheki Penitentiary Service Enterprise of the Ministry of Justice Penitentiary Service.

The released convicts were very happy and expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for such a joy on the eve of holiday.

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On pardoning a number of prisoners" envisaging release of 423 people.