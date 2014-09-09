 Top
    Close photo mode

    Shabran resident burns his own house

    During the investigation carried out in the burnt house, narcotic substance - marijuana was revealed and taken

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The resident burnt his own house on purpose in Shabran region. Report informs referring to Shabran Region Police Station, the accident occured in Azizbayov street of Shabran. The resident of the region living in this address Mahammad Seydiyev came to his house drunk and burnt the flat on purpose.

    Though no one injured during the accident, some parts of the flat and household items were damaged by fire. After the accident, the employees of Shabran RPS arrested M. Seydiyev. During the investigation carried out in the burnt house, 12,46 grams narcotic substance - marijuana was revealed and withdrawn.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi