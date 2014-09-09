Shabran resident burns his own house

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The resident burnt his own house on purpose in Shabran region. Report informs referring to Shabran Region Police Station, the accident occured in Azizbayov street of Shabran. The resident of the region living in this address Mahammad Seydiyev came to his house drunk and burnt the flat on purpose.

Though no one injured during the accident, some parts of the flat and household items were damaged by fire. After the accident, the employees of Shabran RPS arrested M. Seydiyev. During the investigation carried out in the burnt house, 12,46 grams narcotic substance - marijuana was revealed and withdrawn.