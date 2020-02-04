Seismic service chief about construction risks in Azerbaijan

"Sometimes, buildings constructed on the same site for the same project are subject to different degrees of destruction during an earthquake," the head of the Republican Center of Seismological Service at Azerbaijan's National Academy of Science, Gurban Yetirmishli said.

According to him, he still cannot explain to construction companies and responsible persons the situation regarding the earthquake in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula.

"In areas with such a complex geological structure, it is necessary to clarify the seismicity of the territory before construction works, and study each site. You should not use a standard assessment."

Yetirmishli noted that when companies apply official estimates in construction, the building often collapses during an earthquake.

"There are buildings in Baku, where two wings fall on the territory prone to an earthquake with an intensity of 8 points, and the other wing on the territory prone to an intensity of 9 points. If a strong earthquake occurs, a building built on a 9-point seismic zone will completely collapse. Therefore, companies should construct earthquake-resistant buildings to minimize risk, destruction, and loss of life."