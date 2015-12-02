Trial of Taleh Bagirov was held, court announced the decision - UPDATED

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today the Baku Appeal Court held the trial on the appeal court's decision on the restraint measure for Taleh Bagirov, chairman of the organization titled "Muslim Union" movement.

Report informs, the court didn't remedy an appeal of T.Baghirov in the session chaired by judge Aflatun Gasimov.

T.Baghirov also participated in the process, which was held under strict security measures.

The police officers arrested Taleh Bagirov during the special operation in the village of Nardaran on November 26.

By the decision of the court, he will be kept in custody for four months.