Search for missing oilmen launched in Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea

Baku.12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Searching for 23 people missing as a result of the incident on December 4 in the 10th offshore oil platform of "Gunashli" oil rig of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), and three persons missing in the "Oil Rocks"launched in Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea

Report was told in the operational headquarters established in "Azneft" Production Union.

Searching work in this area is implementing by the plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES). The aircraft is capable to land on water surface.

In Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian sea three helicopters, two ships of MES, 2 helicopters, 5 ships of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service were involved in search and rescue operations.

In addition, forces of the State Water Rescue Service and Rescue Service of MES are monitored along the coastal line in the territory of Bayil.