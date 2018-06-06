SBS: Ramin Hajili detained while trying to cross border with Georgia illegally

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan Republic successfully continues operational-search and border security measures implemented in the field of ensuring border security, Report was told in SBS.

On June 4, the border troops in Zagatala Border Guard have prevented the violation of the state border in the territory of the border post near Mazimgara village of Balakan region. Thus, 2 Azerbaijani citizens - Hajili Ramin Rasim born in 1983 and Qasimov Fakhraddin Azad born in 1988, were detained by border guards.

During the initial investigation R. Hajili said that he had attempted to cross the Georgian border illegally due to the fact that he has been banned from leaving the country and F. Gasimov assisted him in this deed. F. Gasimov gave the same testimony.

A criminal case has been launched on the arrested persons under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.