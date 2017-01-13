 Top
    SBS: 58 people illegally crossing state border detained in December 2016

    373 wanted persons revealed and handed over to relevant agencies

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ In December 2016, 58 people, illegally crossing the state border were detained in 38 cases.

    Report informs citing the State Border Service (SBS) press centre.

    According to the SBS, 23 detainees were citizens of Azerbaijan, 7 Ghana, 6 Uzbekistan, 6 Nigeria, 5 Islamic Republic of Iran, 3 Bangladesh, 2 Ukraine, as well as one person from Kazakhstan, Russian Federation, Turkey, Tajikistan, Cameroon, Kyrgyzstan.

    According to information, 19 people were detained in 10 cases in the green border, 13 people in 8 cases in the Caspian Sea, 659 people in 487 cases at the border checkpoints while violating state border and appropriate measures taken. As a result of measures against illegal trafficking of drugs, 12 kg 460.4 grams of drugs were revealed in 14 cases and seized". 

