 Top

Russian tourists had car accident in Azerbaijan

Russian tourists had car accident in Azerbaijan
Report's northern bureau informs, a Toyota Corolla overturned in Gusar District.

Citizens of the Russian Federation had a car accident due to snowy weather while arriving in Azerbaijan. Report's northern bureau informs, a Toyota Corolla overturned in Gusar District. The family members were taken to the Gusar Central District Hospital with minor injuries. After providing first aid, the injured were taken home for outpatient treatment. An investigation is underway.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi