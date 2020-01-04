Russian tourists had car accident in Azerbaijan

Citizens of the Russian Federation had a car accident due to snowy weather while arriving in Azerbaijan. Report's northern bureau informs, a Toyota Corolla overturned in Gusar District. The family members were taken to the Gusar Central District Hospital with minor injuries. After providing first aid, the injured were taken home for outpatient treatment. An investigation is underway.
Russian tourists had car accident in AzerbaijanRussian tourists had car accident in Azerbaijan Report's northern bureau informs, a Toyota Corolla overturned in Gusar District.
https://report.az/storage/news/ebba36600b97fff02a17bcd466bf81b4/cbdccf72-6970-40cf-97dc-30a7cc88af71_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- British Council and UK Embassy open Learning Hub in Barda 17 January, 2020 / 13:28
- Seven people, most of them children, found dead in Panama after suspected exorcism 17 January, 2020 / 09:17
- Iranian doctor internationally wanted by Azerbaijan detained 15 January, 2020 / 14:30
- Sri Lankan students’ deaths: remains delivered to Colombo 15 January, 2020 / 10:36
- Azerbaijani police officer fired for taking bribes 14 January, 2020 / 15:54
- Problems of kids with autism to be addressed at Ferqli Ferdler Congress in Baku 14 January, 2020 / 15:37
- Pilot of Baku-Moscow flight leaves cockpit 'to chat' with his friend - VIDEO 10 January, 2020 / 16:48
- Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Australia 08 January, 2020 / 08:51
- 13,000 earthquakes recorded in Azerbaijan last year 07 January, 2020 / 10:25
- German police detains Azerbaijani citizens 06 January, 2020 / 14:31