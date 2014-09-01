 Top
    Robbers arrested in Yasamal district

    The investigation is underway whether they have committed other crimes or not

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The robbers were arrested in Yasamal district of Baku. Report informs referring to the Yasamal District Police Office, the resident of Zardab region Nuraddin Mammadov and the resident of Barda region Abulfat Aliyev who robbed the resident of the region Vasif Huseynov were arrested.

    The criminal case was launched in Yasamal district PO and Police Department №29. The investigation is being carried out. It will reveal whether they have committed other crimes or not.

