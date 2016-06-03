List of roads blocked and restricted due to Formula 1 in Baku unveiled - LIST

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ In order to ensure high security conditions in holding F1 European Grand Prix in Baku for the first time, movement of vehicles on some central roads will be restricted.

Report was told by the Chief of the Public Relations Department of Baku City State Traffic Police Office, Police Colonel, Vagif Asadov.

The department chief said that traffic has been restricted on the southern side of the capital towards the center - in the direction of Azneft-Neftchiler Avenue Bayil settlement, the 20th section, Alat-Astara-Salyan highway.

From today, from Neftchiler Avenue, Azneft circle to the Flag Square and the entrance of all the cars in the direction are changed.

The vehicle movement is regulated by:

the 14th km of Baku-Salyan highway from the 3rd ring road in the direction of the Yasamal;

From 20th area and adjacent areas, through Badamdar settlement in direction of the Mikail Mushfig avenue and Matbuat Avenue;

From Bayil to Teymur Elchin, Mehdi Huseyn streets.

In order to avoid the heavy traffic, drivers who head from Netfchiler and Azneft in direction of the Flag Square are required to choose alternative ways such as Afiyyədin Jalilov - Yusif Safarov, Yusif Safarov - the intersection of the streets May 28 Bakikhanov, Nariman Narimanov, Inshaatchilar, Huseyn Javid, Parliament, Mikayil Mushfig, Matbuat and Ziya Bunyadov avenues.

He also stressed that, in this regard citizens should give preference to the public transport.