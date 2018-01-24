Road accidents in Azerbaijan killed 750 people last year

© Report

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite the growth in number of vehicles every year, the number of road accidents has declined over past five years”.

Report informs, Chief of Head Office for State Traffic Police Ramiz Zeynalov said at an expanded meeting dedicated to the results of the 2017 activities and the forthcoming tasks in the field of road safety in Azerbaijan.

He noted that last year, 1833 road accidents reported in Azerbaijan as a result of which 750 people were killed, 1719 people injured. Compared with 2016, the number of road accidents decreased by 8.6%, deaths by 1.2%, injured by 14.2%.