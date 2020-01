Last year, the country registered 1,870 road traffic accidents that resulted in 821 deaths and 1,702 injuries, Report says, citing Chief of the Main State Traffic Police Department, Major-General of Police Ramiz Zeynalov.

According to him, in comparison with 2018, the number of road accidents increased by 53 cases, and the number of deaths as a result of car accidents rose by 99 people. The number of victims, on the contrary, decreased by nine people.