Revealed illegal actions of a person who tried to appropriate another's property and posed as a citizen of Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Main Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General's Office jointly with the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan have identified criminal acts of a foreigner who tried to harm the international image and national interests of Azerbaijan, the legal system and the regulation of migration.

Report was told in the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It has been revealed that in order to appropriate another’s property, a foreigner, who has a permanent residence in the Czech Republic, illegally using the identity card of the citizen of the Azerbaijan Republic and his pictures in the social network, posed as a citizen of Azerbaijan.

Proposed marriage a citizen of Germany, whom he met in a social network, the fraudster managed to forge a signature of the Chief of the State Migration Service and other documents and transfer 4 140 EUR to the bank account opened in the Czech Republic, referring to non-existent legislation associated with the presence of 9500 EUR in the bank account in the Republic of Azerbaijan to live abroad or leave the territory of Azerbaijan.

In addition, for the same purpose, using a similar method, the fraudster tricked citizens of citizen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and tried to assign 12,500 GBP.

Thus, due to the presence of sufficient grounds for suspicion of attempted embezzlement against the said person was filed a criminal case under Art. 178.2.4 (fraud with the application of large-scale damage), 29, 178.3.2 (fraud, attempting to inflict serious injury) and 320.1 (illegal forgery, sale or production of official documents, seals, stamps, blanks) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan).

Necessary operational-investigative actions on the case are underway.