Residential box of oilmen shattered by high wind found at the bottom of sea

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Search works are underway of the oilmen, went missing as a result of the yesterday's accident caused by high wind, in the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov.

Report informs citing SOCAR, additional dive boats involved in the search works, number of helicopters and vessels increased today.

The residential box, shattered by wind was found at the bottom of the sea, divers entered inside and carried out observation. None of the oilmen, missing in the accident, were found in the residential box.

Currently, the process of taking the box from water into vessel is underway.