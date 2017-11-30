Research: Europe’s Muslim population will grow in next 30 years

© Pinterest

Baku. 30 November. REPORT/ Europe’s Muslim population will grow in the next 30 years.

Report informs referring to the DeutscheWelle, the US think tank Pew Research Center has made a relevant research. American sociologists has modeled three scenarios that vary depending on future levels of migration.

According to the first version when all migration into Europe were permanently stop, the Muslim population of Europe still would be expected to rise from the current level of 4.9% to 7.4% because of high fertility rates in Muslim families.

Another scenario envisages regular migration, migration of those who come to European countries to work. Under these conditions, Muslims could reach 11.2% of Europe’s population in 2050.If refugee flows from Muslim countries will be at the level of 2014/2015 years, Muslims could make up 14% of Europe’s population in 32 years.

Germany’s population (6% Muslim in 2016) would be projected to be about 19.7 % Muslims by 2050 in the high scenario - a reflection of the fact that Germany has accepted many Muslim refugees in recent years - compared with 10.8% in the medium scenario and 8.7% in the zero migration scenario.

Pew Research Center's research covered 28 countries presently in the European Union, as well Norway and Switzerland.