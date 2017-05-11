Republican Seismic Survey updates news on tremors in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has updated news on the earthquake occurred on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the service declared that Saatli district was center of the quake.

“According to preliminary data, earthquake was recorded in Saatli district at 07:24 local time. The tremor was felt at 4.0 magnitude near epicenter and at 4.0 – 3.0 in adjacent settlements. Earthquake focus was recorded 39km below the surface”, the information says.

Earthquake was also recorded in several districts of Azerbaijan at 07:25 a.m. local time.

As Report’s regional bureaus informed, tremors with 4.0 magnitude hit Goychay, Salyan and Bilasuvar districts.

No casualties have been reported.