    Removal of flammable claddings on buildings launched in Baku

    The meetings discussed fire safety in high-rise buildings

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku starts the removal of flammable claddings on buildings.

    Report informs, in the meetings, which were held at the executive power branches of Khatai, Nasimi, Binagadi, Yasamal districts, the heads of the Executive Power Authorities gave relevant and necessary instructions to strengthen security measures.

    As Report was told in the Khatai District Executive Power, at a meeting dedicated to the issue of safety in high-rise buildings, the head of Executive Power Authority, Razim Mammadov ordered to proceed the removal of flammable claddings on buildings. Removal works have already been launched in Khatai district.

    As Report was told in the Nasimi district Executive Power, also meetings were held related with the fire safety in high-rise buildings.

