Ramil Usubov attends commemoration ceremony of a police sergeant killed in Nardaran - PHOTO

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov participated in the commemoration ceremony of a police sergeant Ismail Rasul oglu Tagiyev in Lankaran, who killed during the events in Nardaran.

Report informs, Minister Ramil Usubov expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

At the ceremony it was noted that no force can undermine the unity of Azerbaijani people.

Member of the Board of Gazies of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Haji Ghani Akhundzade stated that, on November 27 the clergy and the believers of the southern region of the country sent an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev: "The believers of the southern region has always remained faithful to the state and statehood."