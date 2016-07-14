Baku police launched raids against drivers not having cars checked

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ 53 drivers, not having vehicles technical checkups, have been fined.

Report was told by Department Chief of Main Traffic Police Office, Colonel Vagif Asadov.

According to the department chief, period for Russian-made vehicles technical checkups has ended, while technical checkups of vehicles manufactured in another foreign countries started: 'Technical checkups of foreign vehicles with production year of 2011 should be ensured by the drivers. Traffic police have already launched raids against the drivers, not having their vehicles checked. Beginning from yesterday, 53 drivers have already been administratively fined in this regard.

V.Asadov added that physical persons, not having technical checkup of their cars, will be fined in the amount of 50 AZN, officials 100 AZN and legal persons 300 AZN.

According to him, technical inspection of cars are carried out at the Diagnostic Center of Main Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at 1st kilometer of Baku-Zabrat-Mashtagha highway using high quality technical equipment meeting international standards: 'State duty for technical checkup is 20 AZN. The drivers, who appeal for the second time after eliminating revealed fault are not required any fee'.