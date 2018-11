Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Quake recorded in Gusar district of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Republican Seismological Service Center under Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

According to initial information, earthquake recorded at 10:56:23 am local time in the territory of Gusar district. Tremors were not felt.

Quake occurred at a magnitude of 3.2, depth 11 km.