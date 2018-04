Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The earthquake occurred in Barda region of Azerbaijan this morning. As Report was told in the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the quake was recorded 14 km north-west from Barda region, 07:00 a.m. local time.

4- magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 25 km. 3-point quake was felt near the settlement.