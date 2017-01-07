 Top
    Prosecutor’s office: The murderer fired 5 gunshots on Iraq Airlines employee

    Elshan Bagirov surrendered to police

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ New details of the murder  took place today in Iraq Airlines office in Baku  were revealed.

    Baku city public prosecutor’s office informed Report, driver of Iraq Airlines office located in the territory of Khatai district, Elshan Rafayat oglu Bashirov, Azerbaijani citizen born in 1989, intentionally killed sales manager of the same company Agaali Ali Vahid oglu by five shots from his personal hunting rifle “Winchester” during quarrel based on personal controversy.

    Khatai district prosecutor’s office launched criminal investigation based on clause 120.1 (intentional murder) of Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

    E.Bashirov has come to police office to surrender and presented murder weapon - hunting rifle.

    Investigation of the case continues. 

