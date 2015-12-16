 Top
    Prosecutor asked for leniency in case of Rauf Mirkadirov

    He is charged under Art. 274 of the Criminal Code (high treason)

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, in Baku Court of Grave Crimes held a hearing on the criminal case of journalist Rauf Mirkadirov .

    Report informs, the process chaired by Judge Alisultan Osmanov held behind closed doors.

    After the trial lawyer of R.Mirgadirov, Fuad Agayev told reporters that, state accuser made a speech: "The prosecutor asked for Rauf Mirkadirov a punishment of imprisonment for a term of 7 years."

    In addition, the prosecutor asked to approve the article 62 of the Criminal Code ( Appointment of softer punishment than that provided for the offense) in case of R. Mirkadirov.

    Next trial is scheduled for December 23.

    R.Mirkadyrov was arrested in April 2014 in Turkey, then was deported to Azerbaijan. He is charged under Art. 274 of the Criminal Code (high treason).

