Prosecutor asks 10 years for poet Saday Shekerli

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku Court of Grave Crimes has continued the trial on the criminal case of the poet Saday Shekerli accused of extortion on a large scale.

Report informs completion of judicial investigation was announced at the trial presided over by judge Afgan Hajiyev. The prosecutor asked for 10 years for poet Saday Shekerli. The trial will continue on 16 May.

Notably, according to the information of the Prosecutor General's Office on 24 December 2015, a criminal case under Art. 182.2.3 of the Criminal Code was opened against resident of Baku city Saday Shekerli on suspicion of extortion in the amount of 10 thousand AZN from the official of the Ministry of Taxes.