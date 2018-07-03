President of Azerbaijan creates state commission on investigation of accident at substation in Mingachevir

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the creation of the State Commission related to the accident at one of the substations of “Azerbaijan Thermal Power Station”.

Report informs, according to the order, the first deputy prime minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan was appointed chairman of the commission. The Minister of Energy is the Deputy Chairman of the Commission, while Minister of Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, Prosecutor General, Head of State Security Service, President of Azerenergy Open Joint Stock Company, Chairman of "Azerishiq" Open Joint Stock Company, Head of Executive Power of Mingachevir city, director of Institute of Physics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences are the members of the commission.

In the decree, the State Commission was tasked to investigate the causes of the incident and to inform the President of Azerbaijan about it, to identify and implement urgent measures to eliminate the consequences of the accident and regularly inform the President about the work done.

Additionally, according to the order, the Prosecutor General's Office will carry out urgent investigations with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations to investigate the causes of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.