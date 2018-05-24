 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev signs pardon decree - UPDATED

    Names will be announced soon

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree On Pardoning a Group of Convicted Persons. Report informs, the list includes total of 634 people.

    *** 16:50

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree On Pardoning a Group of Convicted Persons.

    Report was told in source at Penitentiary Service.

    "At present, preparation for the execution of the amnesty is underway," said in the Penitentiary Service.

    Names in the order will be announced soon. Those who pardoned will be released tomorrow, May 25.

