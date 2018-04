Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Ganja on February 17.

Report informs, the head of state visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of Ganja and laid flowers.

Ganja City Executive Power head Elmar Valiyev has informed President Ilham Aliyev about the reconstruction of the area.