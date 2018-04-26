President Ilham Aliyev met with UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with the Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Alan Duncan.

Report informs, UK Minister of State Alan Duncan congratulated the head of state on his re-election as President of Azerbaijan and wished him every success in his activities. He noted that President Ilham Aliyev’ re-election will ensure the continuation of rapid development of Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on the negotiation process over the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.