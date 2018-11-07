 Top
    Pompeo allows sanctions exception for Iran port development

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has granted an exception to certain US sanctions that will allow the India-led development of a port in Iran as part of a new transportation corridor designed to boost Afghanistan’s economy, Report informs citing Reuters.

    The exception granted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to US sanctions reimposed on Iran on Monday also will permit the construction of a railway line from Chabahar port to Afghanistan, and for shipments to the war-torn country of non-sanctionable goods, like food and medicines.

    US President Donald Trump said earlier that the new sanctions on Iran were the toughest Washington ever imposed on Tehran.

