Police colonel retires from the Ministry of Internal Affairs - PHOTO

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ New appointment made in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    As Report informs, Police colonel Najafov Imran Hasan, deputy chief of the Office on Struggle against Human Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic retired from his post due to ending of his age permission for serving. Head of the Department of the Office on Struggle against Human Trafficking appointed to this position.

    Both orders were signed by the Minister of internal affairs Ramil Usubov.

