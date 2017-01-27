Places of 75 people wanted by Interpol National Central Bureau defined

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Place of 75 people wanted by the Interpol National Central Bureau and 37 people by the member states have been determined".

Report informs, Minister, Colonel General Ramil Usubov said addressing extended board meeting at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, dedicated to the summary to ensure crime prevention, protection of public order and public security in 2016 as well challenges ahead.

"Results of searches improved by 2.4% than the comparable period and made 71.5%. 13.911 persons, committing different crimes, including 2429 persons brought to the court for grave and especially grave crimes", the minister said.