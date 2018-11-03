Persons smuggling 14 diamond sets and half kilogram of gold from Baku to Tashkent detained

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Officers of the State Border Service (SBS) and State Customs Committee have prevented smuggling of a large amount of jewelries by an organized group during inspection of Baku-Tashkent flight at Heydar Aliyev Airport, Report informs.

According to SBS Press Department, the group members attempted to smuggle 240 gram 14 diamond sets and 4 pearl bracelets by distributing them among the passengers of Baku-Tashkent flight. Consequently, 11 foreigners who attempted to smuggle these jewelries were detained.

As a result of the inspection, Azerbaijani citizens Baghirov Mahir Malik, Mammadov Elchin Deklad, Abdurahmanov Safa Balagardash and Uzbekistani citizen Orjova Yegan Muzaffar were detained. 493 gram jewelries, USD 4,735 and 700,000 Uzbekistani som were seized from them.

Investigation into the fact is underway.