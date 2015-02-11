 Top
    Persons extorting money from businessmen detained in Azerbaijan

    They seized one tommy-gun, one gun, 4 hand grenades and drugs

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan prevented crime by carrying out special investigative measures in Yevlakh region. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

    Employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the Region Police Department, with the assistance of the special police forces of MIA detained seven people, who extorted money from businessmen.

    Five of these persons, who are residents of Yevlakh region, has repeatedly been judged by the various articles of the Criminal Code.

    During personal inspection and provision of searching in their homes and cars, were found and confiscated one tommy-gun, one gun, four hand grenades and a large number of different drugs

    The investigation is underway. 

